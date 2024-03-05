From freshly baked scones with a good dollop or two of fresh cream and jam, to endless pots of tea and delicate sandwiches filled with all kinds of fillings.

Especially at Bettys in York and Harrogate, which has been revealed as one of the best places for afternoon tea in the UK, according to BBC Good Food.

The guide on the website said: “There's nothing more refined than a spot of afternoon tea, and following the runaway success of our guide to throwing your own, we decided to head out to the streets to discover the best places to go afternoon tea across the UK if you want to book yourself into somewhere special.”

Whether you are heading to Bettys for Mother’s Day, a hen do or a birthday celebration with loved ones, let's take a look at what you could expect.

Why is Bettys in North Yorkshire one of the best places for afternoon tea?





BBC Good Food said: “Tea at Betty's is an institution that’s become synonymous with the spa town of Harrogate.

“Steeped in tradition, the family-run business now spans six sites in North and West Yorkshire, a cookery school, an extensive food range and an online shop.

“Our tip is to skip the inevitable queues and go for the bookable and more luxurious Lady Betty Afternoon Tea.

Have you ever been to Bettys for afternoon tea? (Image: Tripadvisor)

“At the branch in the centre of York, it's served upstairs in the elegant Imperial Room while a pianist plays, and the beautiful historic setting is certain to make any Mother’s Day or birthday feel special.

“Everything is present and correct, nothing overly grand or contemporary – this is all about being comforted by classics done as well as possible with a dusting of nostalgia.”

When it comes to food choices, the guide added: “The gooseberry macarons may just be the most beautiful of the six miniature cakes on offer, dainty and hand-decorated with a sugar daisy.

“We loved the rich pistachio and chocolate dacquoise slice with its gooey layers and crunchy praline base.

“The buttery scones with a hint of lemon zest were the perfect partner to a generous helping of jam and clotted cream.

“And the savoury selection was every bit as good as the sweet, which is why we went for seconds of their ham & tomato pâté sandwiches.”

If you’re looking for the best seat, BBC Good Food recommends asking for a window seat “if there are two or three of you, and watch the world go by while you sip.”

Recommended reading:

Bettys in York has a current rating of 4.5/5 out of 8,187 reviews on Tripadvisor.

This customer wrote: “Afternoon Tea was absolutely amazing, the staff were amazing everything was amazing…an experience we will never forget.

"The sandwiches were delicious, the scones were lovely especially the orange-flavoured scones and the cakes were just superb. A fantastic cafe for Afternoon Tea, well worth the money."

One recent visitor commented about the views and said: “Was sat near the window, a great view of passers-by.

"Breakfast excellent, waitresses attentive. Only qued for 10 minutes on 10/15 Sunday morning. Not pressured to leave. Better than the British Museum and Wallace orangery in London.”