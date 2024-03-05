The 42-year-old future queen was last pictured in public during a Christmas Day walk in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Concerns have been raised recently about Princess Kate's health after she underwent abdominal surgery in January and hasn't been seen in public since.

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on January 16.

The Princess of Wales and King Charles III were both were admitted to hospital in January for planned operations. (Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Kate left the hospital almost two weeks later on January 29.

She returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with her three children, Kensington Palace said.

But details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed with Kate wishing to keep her medical information private.

The Palace has previously said the Princesses condition is not cancer-related.

Princess of Wales photographed in public for first time since Christmas

But after months of staying out of the spotlight, the Princess of Wales has been photographed in public - the first picture snapped of the future Queen since Christmas.

Kate was pictured near Windsor Castle on Monday (March 4) in the passenger seat of a car, according to TMZ.

#KateMiddleton has surfaced for the first time since her hospitalization earlier this year that sidelined her for a good while.



See more 👉 https://t.co/OD6OfFQ09j pic.twitter.com/ZiBAXkp2Bq — TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2024

The news site said she was wearing dark sunglasses in the black Audi which was being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

The photo is understood to have been taken by unauthorised paparazzi.

When is Princess Kate expected to return to official Royal duties?





Kate is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter, and the Prince of Wales - Prince William, 41, temporarily stepped back from his royal role to juggle caring for her and their children.

Uncle praises Princess Kate on Celebrity Big Brother

The photograph came on the same day as Princess Kate's uncle - Gary Goldsmith entered the Celebrity Big Brother house.

In a pre-recorded interview for the ITV reality show Goldsmith said described his niece as "simply perfect".

Asked by presenter AJ Odudu if Kate would be watching, 58-year-old Mr Goldsmith said: “If she is it will be behind a sofa, I guess… It’ll be a nice one in a nice house, I can guarantee that.”

Later in the show, speaking to former This Morning host Fern Britton in the Big Brother house Goldsmith added: "I absolutely adore my family.”