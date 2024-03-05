EMERGENCY crews have been called in after an incident in a York river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 3.24am this morning (March 5) after reports of an incident in Tower Street in the city.
A service spokesman said: “Crews were mobilised to a report of a person in the river and unable to get out.
“On arrival the person was out and safe and no fire service assistance was required.”
