UPDATED: Humberside Police say Jane, who was missing from home in Goole has been found safe and well.
AN urgent appeal has gone out to find a woman missing from home in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police say they are keen to find Jane.
They have not released her surname or age, but say that she is missing from Goole and was last seen around 9pm on Monday (March 4).
A force spokesman said: “Jane is described as 5'4”, medium build wearing a grey hoody with blue jeans and white plimsolls
“If you have seen her or know where she is, please call us on 101 quoting log 557 04/03/24.”
