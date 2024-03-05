Specially trained officers have been out on Monday (March 4) talking to members of the public in Stonegate, and close to York Minster in the lead up to Easter as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire almost six years ago.

A police spokesman said: “Project Servator officers continue to pop up in the area and whilst they deploy in any weather, they were grateful for today's sunshine.

“Our officers are experienced and specially trained to spot the tell tale signs that someone is planning or preparing to commit an act of criminality.

“You can help us by being extra eyes and ears.

“Please report anything that just doesn't feel right, for example an unattended bag or someone acting suspiciously.

“You will never get into trouble for reporting a genuine concern and we'll always take your report seriously.

“You can report it by calling 101, online through our website but in an emergency, always call 999.”

Project Servator police near York Minster in York city centre (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.