Now City of York Council has committed to raising awareness about domestic abuse in education and work settings across the next four years.

The authority has also pledged to provide specialist support services to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, while ensuring they and their children have access to safe accommodation.

From 2024-2028 the council says it will focus on four priorities as part of its new domestic abuse strategy: prevention and early identification; authentic and inclusive support for all; driving change together; and accountability.

Cllr Jo Coles, the council’s executive member for health, wellbeing and adult social care, said: “Last year there were over 2,000 domestic abuse related crimes in York.

“Behind each of those crimes are victims and survivors and their family members who need support to live free from abuse and harm.

“It’s vital perpetrators are held properly accountable for their crimes.

“To address this it’s vital domestic abuse is everybody’s business.

“This strategy is part of that approach and will help us work collaboratively across all our communities, putting the voices of victims at the heart of our response.”

From left: Sarah Arnott, North Yorkshire Police commissioner's office; Hannah Hall, council public health team; Samantha Hames, police safeguarding manager; Dr IraLaketic-Ljubojevic, Kyra Women's Project; Evie Duarte, IDAS; and and Cllr Jo Coles

Between April 2020 and March 2021, there were 2,064 domestic abuse cases in York, a figure which rose to 2,318 in the following 12 months.

Peter Roderick, director of public health at the council, said: “This needs to be an issue of urgency for all of us.

“This strategy is a major milestone in our work across North Yorkshire and York to drive system-level change around domestic abuse, for the sake of all our communities and residents.

“I really recognise the effect this has on our population, affecting twice as many women as men, and the burden of distress this places on people’s mental, emotional, social and physical health, never mind the wider costs to society.

“There is no one agency able to tackle this issue alone.

“So, we have to work together; that is why strategies like these are so important.”

The strategy has been endorsed by York-based women’s charity, the Kyra Women’s Project.

Dr Ira Laketic-Ljubojevic, CEO of Kyra Women’s Project, said: “Although there are a variety of reasons women come to Kyra, the uniting factor is that they all want to feel safe and need support to rebuild their lives.

“I welcome the new strategy and am looking forward to working with colleagues in tackling domestic abuse and its consequences in York and the wider area.”

Zoë Metcalfe, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire and York, said: “Domestic abuse has a devastating and long-term impact for too many of our residents and their families throughout York and North Yorkshire.

"Building on the successful partnership approaches developed over the past five years, this new Joint Domestic Abuse Strategy reaffirms our commitment to working together to tackle Domestic Abuse at every opportunity, providing the right support at the right time, with an emphasis on awareness raising and early intervention to meet the needs of any victim, survivor, perpetrator and their children, thereby reducing demand on operational policing services and other related statutory services such as health, housing and social care.”