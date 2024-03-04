YOUTHS have been spotted climbing a phonemast in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 3.48pm today (March 4) after reports of youths up to no good in Heworth Green.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from York, Tadcaster and Harrogate’s aerial ladder platform were mobilised to reports of a number of youths reportedly climbing a phone mast.
"They made their own way down from the tower and left the site. The incident was left in the hands of the police."
