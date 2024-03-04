Humberside Police detectives say they are conducting lines of enquiry after a 67-year-old man sustained injuries on the corner of Princess Street in Bridlington between 12.10am and 12.35am on Saturday, February 10.

They are appealing for witnesses or CCTV footage to assist with their investigation.

Investigating the case is Detective Chief Inspector Alli Sweeting, who said: “At this time, we are unsure as to how the man sustained his injuries and are conducting extensive lines of enquiry to determine the circumstances around what has happened to him.

“The man was admitted to hospital on Saturday, February 24 as a result of his injuries, and so we are urging anyone who saw the man or anyone who may have CCTV footage from around the time or area, to come forward.

“Officers are trying to fully ascertain the entirety of the route he took, but it is believed the man left the New Inn pub on foot and walked down Cross Street, along the Promenade, and then onto Princess Street near to the Top 20 Café.

“The man who has been injured is described as white, 5ft 4 inches tall, wearing blue jeans, a dark coat, and a pair of black sketchers. He is also described as bald, and at the time he was wearing glasses and using two crutches.

“Please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 199 of 3 March with any information that may assist with our investigation.”