Building owners Fountain Estates of Fishergate has applied to City of York Council for a change of use to 36 Micklegate.

The site previously contained Pizza Plus, but the venue has been unused since May 2023.

Now, in an application to the council, Harry Gillam he is “currently in legs” for a new tenant who would operate a bakery on the site.

Part of Varvils Court, this ground floor shop was built in 1870 with greyish creambrick, slate roof, and brick stacks.

The property lies in a Conservation area and is Grade II-listed.

It offers 250 sq ft of retail space and 100ft of ancillary space.

There are also flats above it.

Recently, it was available for let for £15,000 a year.