Knoops Ltd of London has applied for new signage at the premises of the Boots Opticians in Parliament Street, which closed in January.

There would be inside seating for around 17 for its “expertly crafted chocolate drinks” which would also be available for take-away.

This former Boots store was one of several in York to close as part of a restructuring programme by the chemist chain.

The stores in Kings Square and Clifton have already closed, with a branch in East Parade, Heworth, due to close this Saturday (Mar9).

By contrast, Knoops if a fast-growing chain, seeking an ambitious future.

Founder Jens Knoop, who was born in Germany, opened his first Knoops store Rye, East Sussex in 2013, followed by others across the country, also developing a at-home range of chocolate flakes and releasing a chocolate cookbook.

Having gained £8.3M of capital funding in November, Knoops will open two stores in Edinburgh this month, followed by its first outlets in Leeds and Nottingham.

The brand aims to have 200 UK stores by 2027, led by outlet growth in major cities and university towns. Knoops also plans to expand internationally within the next 12 months.