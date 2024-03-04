Independent pharmacy group Citywide Health is planning the move after the closure of Boots in Clifton Green and a call for help from local councillors.

The group has seven sites located around the city and says it deals with more than a quarter of prescriptions issued in York.

Read next:

Major supermarket chain announces closure of York city centre superstore

Man hospitalised after attack in North Yorkshire town

‘They've found a very special place here’ – award for community arts group

Citywide Health’s director Richard Harrison said: “It's not acceptable to expect elderly or disabled patients to make long journeys to see a pharmacist or collect their medication.

“Some patients are really going to struggle and a lack of provision in Clifton risks creating serious health inequalities in the area.”

The group director said the new Pharmacy First service means patients can access treatments such as antibiotics for sinusitis or urinary tract infections without needing to visit their GP and the company has saved 15 days of GP time so far in 2024.

Clifton ward councillors, Danny Myers and Margaret Wells, launched a local petition to highlight the need for a local pharmacy in Clifton, following the announcement of Boots’ closure.

Clifton ward councillors Margaret Wells and Danny Myers launched the petition (Image: City of York Council Labour Group)

Cllr Danny Myers said: “Government cuts to community pharmacy funding over the last decade is putting residents’ health and lives at risk.

“The NHS requires evidence that there's a local demand for a new pharmacy, so we're asking everyone to sign our petition to support the application.

“Whilst there will be immediate and obvious benefits to local residents, a new pharmacy in Clifton will have health benefits for the whole of York by helping reduce GP waiting times.

"Both Priory and York Medical Groups have surgeries in Clifton and there are fears that without a local pharmacy, the extra pressure on those surgeries would have a knock-on effect elsewhere in the city.”

Cllr Margaret Wells said: "It's great to see that we've a local pharmacist willing to fill the gap left by the exit of a multi-national chain.

“We're excited to be working with Richard and his team and are optimistic this will lead to the return of pharmacy services being available for Clifton residents once again.”

The online petition can be signed at www.change.org/cliftonpetition