THOUSANDS of pounds worth of equipment has been stolen from a restaurant in North Yorkshire.
Police say the incident happened at about 8.15am on Wednesday, December 22.
Three tables and grills were stolen from the rear of La Anchor restaurant in Main Street, Hensall, which is to the east of Eggborough.
The stolen property is said to be worth about £2,000.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the three men in the images, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email: lalan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101and ask for Alan mason .
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230241979 when passing on information.
