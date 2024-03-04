Kay Bradley, owner of Bradley’s Jewellers in Low Petergate in York, and city chef Andrew Pern of York Minster Refectory have got together to create a special Yorkshire-themed afternoon tea experience in association with jewellery house Fabergé and inspired by the Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Yorkshire Rose Collection of fine jewellery.

The limited edition high tea will run from March 10 to April 19 to provide something extra special for Mother's Day and the Easter holidays.

Kay and Andrew with the Fabergé egg afternoon tea (Image: Supplied)

Andrew said: “Working alongside our friends at Bradley’s Jewellers York has been a perfect way to bring out the best in Yorkshire.

"The beautiful Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Yorkshire Rose collection is at the heart of the collaboration, and, for our part, the traditional afternoon tea classics are given the star treatment with a luxurious Michelin twist. We’ve also added a glass of Hattingley Valley English Brut Rosé to the proceedings too, as this was served when His Majesty King Charles III visited our historic establishment earlier this year.

"Join us for 'A Yorkshire Rose Afternoon Tea' in association with Bradley’s Jewellers York and Fabergé and in partnership with York Minster Refectory. Whether you are local to York and the surrounding areas or visiting for a long weekend, this is the ideal chance to enjoy some exceptional Yorkshire hospitality. We look forward to seeing you there."

Kay Bradley of Bradley's Jewellers York and Andrew Pern of York Minster Refectory (Image: Supplied)

The Yorkshire-themed menu includes sandwiches, cakes, scones, patisserie and, in a nod to ‘God's Own Country’, a mini Yorkshire curd tart and a zingy ginger parkin, blood orange and rhubarb trifle.

All will be complemented by displays showcasing the Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Yorkshire Rose Collection, including brooches, earrings and pendants inspired by the White Rose of Yorkshire.

‍Kay said: "Each element of this high tea experience has been developed in partnership with Andrew Pern, head chef of York Minster Refectory and Michelin Star owner of The Star Inn at Harome and The Star Inn The City in York.

"Guests can find the Grade II Listed York Minster Refectory on Deangate, complete with its exceptional views of York Minster."

‍Guests will also receive a £150 gift voucher to spend at Bradley’s Jewellers York and a special gift from Kay Bradley and her team on Low Petergate.

Afternoon Tea Fabergé Egg (Image: Supplied)

‍