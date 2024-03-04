The move follows Barratt David Wilson Homes receiving outline planning approval from central government in October to build 300 homes on the site next to the LNER Community Stadium, off New Lane in Huntington.

Six months ago, after much delay and controversy, the developer won an appeal to Housing Secretary Michael Gove, who had repeatedly delayed his decision.

Barratt had originally submitted its plans for the scheme in March 2021, taking the application to appeal that October, saying City of York Council was taking too long.

The appeal decision was greeted with anger from local councillors and others, with Cllr Keith Orrell saying Michael Gove had treated local residents with “contempt” over the delay.

“This is devastating news for local residents who almost unanimously opposed this development," he also said.

Now, the Reserved matters application has been submitted for the controversial scheme, featuring its layout, scale, appearance, landscaping, access and associated infrastructure.

The planning documents for this application note the number of planned homes on the 11.59ha (28.6 acre) site has been reduced from 300 to 275. There would also be 4.11ha (10.17 acres) of open space.

Referring to bus routes, the location close to other homes and facilities, and cycleways, the documents also say the scheme “has sustainable travel at the heart of its design.”

Planned at 92 open market dwellings, and 83 affordable homes, ranging from 1,2,3 and 4-bed and available as detached, semi-detached and small terrace homes.

Some 24 (9 per cent) would be 1-bed, 76 (28 per cent) would be 2-bed, 99 (36 per cent) would be 3-bed and 76 (28 per cent) would be 4-bed.

“The mix is diverse and aims to meet the needs and demands for this local area,” the application said.

The main vehicular access point would be from New Lane, with another emergency access further north.

There would also be pedestrian and cycleways both inside the development and linking it to elsewhere. This would also include a circular route around the site.

“The design of the streets allows a pleasant low traffic environment around people’s homes whilst still allowing pedestrian and cycle movement,” the application added.

Furthermore, a 40m buffer would be created around the Scheduled Ancient Monument (a Roman Camp) located in the northeastern part of the site.

The application added it “demonstrated how the scheme accords with relevant national and local planning policy and design best practice in addition to the established parameters set by the outline planning consent.”

“The quantum of development sits comfortably within the capacity established for the site and the development accords with the building extents, scale and quantum and position of open space required,” it also commented.