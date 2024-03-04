A DRIVER has been taken to hospital after their car flipped in a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal following a crash on the A64 near Tadcaster, that happened at 9am today (March 4).
The crash was reported by The Press at the time.
A spokesperson for the force said that a white Fiat Panda "left the road and overturned into a field".
The driver was then treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Police now want witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
Officers are particularly appealing for any dash camera footage of the vehicle being driven prior to the collision or the collision itself.
If you can help, you are asked to email: chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Chris Storey.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240039327.
