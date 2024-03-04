The hotel, which has been undergoing extensive refurbishment over the last 12 months, is investing £500,000 into the restaurant, which will serve traditional British dishes.

It follows further renovations to the ground floor, including updating the lounge, bar, and other public areas.

With a focus on a carefully curated menu and a stylish eating experience, the restaurant will serve traditional British dishes with contemporary presentation using high-quality ingredients from the best of Yorkshire and the British Isles.

The company has been working on the design and planning for the restaurant since last summer with award-winning Yorkshire-based, Studio Two Interiors, who have worked on hospitality projects including Lucia’s Wine Bar & Grill, Cut & Craft and Six by Nico.

They have developed the concept and design of the restaurant with inspiration taken from progressive thinker and pioneering scientist Lady Amber Fitzwilliam, who was a long-time resident at Cedar Court, formerly known as The Queens Hotel in the 1900s.

The transformation of the space started earlier this year with plans to open in April 2024.

A private dining and entertaining venue, the Imaginarium is also being launched alongside the restaurant with capacity for up to 28 people.

The newly known Queens Suite promises a refreshed banqueting space for dinners, events, and weddings to celebrate in style with a capacity of 250 covers.

Hotel staffing will also increase.

Managing Director, Wayne Topley, Chairman of Leeds Hotels and Venues Association, Committee Member of the institute of hospitality, leads the hotel group.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director said: “Since I joined Cedar Court 5 years ago, I wanted to put a special dining concept into Cedar Court Harrogate, over the last twelve months we have been working with the superstars of the local food and beverage, design and development scene as well as taking on board the ideas from our own Cedar Court team, who are as excited about this development as I am.

"The significant investment underlies our belief in Harrogate as a real Yorkshire gem, a first-choice dining destination for visitors and local residents alike."

Wayne added: "The story of ‘Amber’s’ will really encompass the history of the Harrogate hospitality offering and lifestyles in the early 1900’s and links with the history of the building we occupy which originally opened as the Queens Hotel back in 1687 and was the oldest hotel in Harrogate.

"Amber’s will be a very elegant dining experience, with stylish and traditional design features giving this part of the hotel a new lease of life and energy and new offering this part of Harrogate.”