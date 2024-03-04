A BIKE thief has struck in York.
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a gold coloured electric bike which happened at 12pm on Thursday, February 1 in Lawrence Street in the city.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe that he will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Alan Mason."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240019345 when passing on information.
