A MAJOR supermarket chain has announced the closure of one of its superstores in York.
Sainsbury’s said its store in Foss Bank will close in January 2025.
A spokesperson said: “Last week we shared the difficult news with colleagues at our York Foss Bank supermarket that it will close at the expiry of our lease in January 2025.
“We have been in discussion with the landlord and having reviewed all options carefully, we understand our landlord is looking at regeneration and development of the site.
“We will therefore be vacating the store when our lease comes to an end.”
Last month, it was reported that the retailer was planning cutbacks elsewhere in an effort to save costs.
The spokesperson said: “We understand this will be an unsettling time for everyone this affects and we are committed to doing everything we can to support them, including offering opportunities for our colleagues to redeploy to alternative roles within Sainsbury’s.
“We intend to transfer the store’s groceries online department to our nearby Monks Cross supermarket, enabling us to transfer the jobs it supports along with it as well as offer customers greater choice when shopping online.”
