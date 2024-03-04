Manor Gardens, a new development comprising 28 two, three and four-bedroom properties will launch in Brafferton, near Easingwold will launch this month and has been built by Leeds-based Thomas Alexander Homes.

Prices start from £350,000 and the homes feature oak handrails, oak veneer doors, integrated kitchen appliances, EV charging points and a choice of luxury vinyl tile flooring.

A show home costing £550,000 will open on Saturday (March 9) - a large detached house with lounge, kitchen/living area and separate dining room to the ground floor, and three bedrooms - one with ensuite - a large family bathroom and a study/home office to the first floor.

How the Brafferton homes by Thomas Alexander will look (Image: Supplied)

The Manor Gardens show home and marketing suite will be open Friday to Sunday from 10am – 4pm.

Alex Blease, managing director at Thomas Alexander Homes, said: "We're delighted to announce the opening of our Manor Gardens development at Brafferton and can't wait for prospective buyers to experience it for themselves.

"Our design and construction teams have done an incredible job of creating a development that, as a family run business, we can honestly say we'd all be thrilled to call home, with something for people of all ages and interests."

Thomas Alexander Homes was founded in 2017 and in 2022, it engaged in a joint venture partnership with Salboy, an award-winning property company funding and developing high quality housing throughout the UK. Through the partnership, Thomas Alexander aims to deliver over 150 new homes per year across the Yorkshire region.

Reflecting on the partnership, Pete Davies, Head of Lending at Salboy Build Partner, said: "As a house builder that is committed to building high-quality, sustainable homes in areas that will really benefit from them, Thomas Alexander Homes' ethos is closely aligned with our own, so it's great to be working with them.

"We believe we have the experience and skill set to enable them to realise their ambitious growth plans and we're convinced that Manor Gardens will be the first of many successful projects we undertake together."

Anyone interested in attending the opening of Manor Gardens' show home should contact appointed agents Preston Baker on 0113 487 87897 or LNH@prestonbaker.co.uk to book an appointment.