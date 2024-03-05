CITY of York Council says it is committed to fixing roads after a cyclist came off his bike after hitting a hidden pothole.
As The Press reported at the time, a cyclist in Terry Avenue "flew" off his bike after crashing into a pothole, which was hidden by water.
An ambulance attended the scene after the accident on the morning of Thursday, February 22.
The council has since responded to the incident, saying it is committed to keeping the roads safe.
James Gilchrist, council director of transport, environment and planning, said: "Potholes can present hazards for cyclists and other road users, so we are committed to identifying and repairing problems as quickly as possible and keeping roads safe.
"All road repairs that require immediate attention are carried out within 24 hrs, and areas which are deemed less immediate are added to a rota and completed within either three days, two weeks or four weeks."
Mr Gilchrist also added that damage to road and path surfaces can be reported online at: www.york.gov.uk/ReportRoadsPavements.
