York International Women's Week (YIWW) is taking place until March 10, with International Women's day on March 8.

A programme of 44 events is being staged, covering a wide range of topics and activities, including promoting peace in conflict-ridden areas such as Gaza, whittling workshops, and a Finnish contemporary acapella workshop.

The events are spread throughout the city, and are mostly free to attend.

On Friday (March 8), International Women's Day will be celebrated by local charity Kyra, as it holds an event from 10am-4pm at the Central Methodist Church in St Saviourgate.

The full programme of events for the week can be found in York's libraries, community centres, cafes and shops. It can also be found online here.