Combining country living with easy access to some of the area’s most popular attractions, Manor Gardens at Brafferton between Easingwold and Boroughbridge is the latest development from Leeds-based housebuilder Thomas Alexander Homes.

Boasting green open spaces, Manor Gardens has a wide variety of top-of-the-range features and fittings. Oak handrails, oak veneer doors, high-tech integrated kitchen appliances, EV charging points and a choice of luxury vinyl tile flooring come as standard within a Thomas Alexander home.

The launch of Manor Gardens on Saturday, March 9th, will be marked by the opening of The Westminster show home.

A large detached home, The Westminster features a spacious lounge, kitchen/living area and separate dining room to the ground floor, with three bedrooms - one with ensuite - a large family bathroom and a study/home office to the first floor.

The Manor Gardens show home and marketing suite will be open Friday to Sunday from 10AM – 4PM.

Featuring outstanding views of the area's world-renowned countryside and excellent transport links, the rural village of Brafferton is located within easy reach of the popular cities of York and Leeds, as well as the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks, and local amenities including award-winning pubs and restaurants, supermarkets, sports clubs, schools and colleges.

Alex Blease, Managing Director at Thomas Alexander Homes, said: "We're delighted to announce the opening of our Manor Gardens development at Brafferton and can't wait for prospective buyers to experience it for themselves.

"Our design and construction teams have done an incredible job of creating a development that, as a family run business, we can honestly say we'd all be thrilled to call home, with something for people of all ages and interests."

Renowned for building sustainable homes that blend seamlessly into the natural surroundings in which they are located, Thomas Alexander Homes was founded in 2017.

Offering refined living in attractive settings, the company says its ambition is to construct homes that are suited to the dynamics of modern life and feature a surplus of green spaces.

In 2022, it engaged in a joint venture partnership with Salboy, an award-winning property company funding and developing high quality housing throughout the UK. Through the partnership, Thomas Alexander Homes aims to deliver over 150 new homes per year across the Yorkshire region.

Reflecting on the partnership, Pete Davies, Head of Lending at Salboy Build Partner, said: "As a house builder that is committed to building high-quality, sustainable homes in areas that will really benefit from them, Thomas Alexander Homes' ethos is closely aligned with our own, so it's great to be working with them.

"We believe we have the experience and skill set to enable them to realise their ambitious growth plans and we're convinced that Manor Gardens will be the first of many successful projects we undertake together."

Anyone interested in attending the opening of Manor Gardens' show home should contact appointed agents Preston Baker on 0113 487 87897 or LNH@prestonbaker.co.uk to book an appointment.