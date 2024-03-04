The acquisition is part of Rushbond’s strategic plan to grow its portfolio of well-located, best in class commercial assets in Yorkshire, having also recently purchased the iconic Bank House in Leeds – the former home of the Bank of England.

The Exchange building, which dominates the town centre skyline, is one of the few Grade A office developments in the town centre.

The building benefits from exceptional transport links with ground floor access to the mainline train station which offers direct connections to Leeds, York and London, and is just a short walk from the central bus station.

The mix of modern, flexible, open-plan office spaces and unrivalled views of the town and surrounding countryside has cemented its reputation as one of the most desirable addresses in Harrogate to do business. The building is currently home to a wide range of businesses from software development companies to law firms and architecture practices, and also features two retail units on the ground floor.

Rushbond, which has built a reputation for transforming significant and cherished locations throughout Yorkshire, will now undertake a programme of renovations to the building and the few remaining vacant suites – which range between 765sft to 5,300 sq ft – with a focus on upgrading the specification of the interiors and improving energy efficiency.

This is the second recent major investment in the town for the firm, which recently announced work starting on site to transform Harrogate’s Herald Buildings – the former headquarters of the Harrogate Advertiser – into a new retail and apartment scheme.

Richard Baker from Rushbond commented: “The Exchange building represents an incredible asset management opportunity for Rushbond. There is no better address for businesses wanting to locate in central Harrogate, with stunning views across this beautiful spa town and countryside beyond.

"The transport links are second to none and there are substantial onsite car and cycle parking provisions. We believe the planned programme of works will reinforce The Exchange’s attraction to a range of future occupiers who see the benefits of locating here in one of the most attractive towns to work and live in the UK.”

Rushbond has won multiple awards for a number of sensitive, restoration projects including the Majestic Leeds office redevelopment, now the headquarters for Channel 4; the Grade I listed Leeds Corn Exchange, a thriving centre for independent shops and cafes and the transformation of Brewery Wharf in Leeds, now one of the most sought-after waterfront community locations in the city.

Current projects also include the creation of new homes and community spaces in Wakefield's Civic Quarter and a new residential community at Hardwick Grange in Sedgefield, County Durham.

For more details go to: www.rushbond.co.uk