Two charities or community groups will receive a one-off cash donation, in addition to a variety of benefits.

The new initiative for 2023 saw the Racecourse team adopting a focused approach to their local community charities and community groups.

Highlights of this year included a surprise visit from our Equine ambassador, Remy, to a school assembly and nearly £10,000 going to support our 2023 partners, in the form of direct donations and bucket collections.

READ MORE:

York’s relationship with Clifton Green Primary School was particularly special, forming a partnership that will continue into 2024 alongside the two new partners.

Nicola Green, Headteacher at Clifton Green said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be continuing as a local charity partner of York Racecourse! The partnership has been really strong in its first year with several joint projects including a behind the scenes tour for Year 6, 'bug hotel' construction at school and Remy the racehorse special assembly.

"We look forward to building on this in the future and wholly appreciate the charitable support we receive from the entire team at York Racecourse and the experiences this provides to our children and community."

The 2024 chosen partners will be guaranteed £1,000 in cash each, moreover they will be assured of a “bucket collection” at York Racecourse, the opportunity to stage a fundraising event at a discounted rate, as well as the Racecourse team offering practical help to what are expected to be smaller operations.

This could be advice on raising their profile, digital and social media activity or even guidance on matters such as health and safety. The services of Remy, the Racecourse’s equine ambassador, will also be offered to provide those “surprise and delight” moments.

This approach will sit alongside the already six-figure support provided to local charities, schools and other community organisations by way of raffle prizes that assist in their fundraising activities.

It will also complement the Ebor Community Sweepstake, a scheme that aligns good causes across York and the wider county with the Sky Bet Ebor, providing a significant cash sum, in grant funding to specific projects.

In addition, since 1972, York Racecourse has been proud to host Macmillan’s single biggest fundraising event, Macmillan Charity Raceday, which continues to be the centre piece of York Racecourse’s charitable activity.

This year the 54th Macmillan Charity Raceday will be on Saturday June 15. So far, York has raised over £10 million for Macmillan.

York Racecourse also has charitable partnerships with racing charities, including Racing Welfare who look after racing’s workforce and New Beginnings, a retraining and rehoming of racehorses charity local to York.

Amy Swales, Head of Community Engagement at York Racecourse said: "‘York Racecourse is proud to have an extensive charity and local community programme which has generated vital funds for Macmillan, our racing charitable partners and our local community over many years.

"We are delighted to extend this programme for 2024 and look forward to selecting York Racecourse Local Community Partners who we can support in a more focused and targeted way during the year ahead. Hopefully we have the ability to make a big difference to these organisations over a year.’

Applications are invited via a form at yorkracecourse.co.uk up until Sunday 31 March.