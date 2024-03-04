A 95-YEAR-OLD woman has been robbed in a North Yorkshire town.
The county's police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.
The incident happened in West Park Avenue at 11.30am on Wednesday, February 7.
A police spokesman said: "The victim, a 95-year-old woman had a quantity of cash stolen from her address.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email phoebe.driver1@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Phoebe Driver.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12240023545 when passing on information.
