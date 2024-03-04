York-based Aptamer Group plc has announced a second phase of research with Oxfordshire-based Neuro-Bio to develop tests to early detect Alzheimer’s disease.
Steve Hull, Chairman of Aptamer Group, said: “We are very pleased to continue our exciting relationship with Neuro-Bio to deliver the specific Optimer binders needed to enable this revolutionary diagnostic for this devastating disease.
"It is great to work with such enthusiastic partners that understand our Optimer technology’s benefits and are actively seeking solutions to overcome the industry’s problems with antibodies.”
Baroness Susan Greenfield, CEO of Neuro-Bio, said: “At Neuro-Bio we’re thrilled at entering this next phase of development with Aptamer Group.
"The first phase proved productive and very promising. Now, this next stage takes us closer to realising a highly novel and much needed technology for detecting neurodegenerative diseases at a very early stage.”
