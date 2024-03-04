Birdgate Chocolatiers in Pickering have made the amazing Easter Egg to help raise funds towards a new building for Ryedale Special Families (RSF).

Robert Davies RSF Funding Coordinator, said: “What an amazing gesture from Ian at Birdgate Chocolatiers, we’re hugely grateful. The egg is not just the biggest egg I’ve ever seen, it’s stunningly beautiful.

"The creation is stunningly beautiful and it’s massive. It is 80cm tall and I understand has the equivalent of 150 large bars of chocolate in it. The egg weighs 18 kg (or 40lb) and it took three days to make. It is decorated with sugar flowers chocolate rabbits and a swan.

"I’d like to also say thanks in particular to Carrie and everyone at Pickering CIC who have really got behind promoting the draw.

"There are five other brilliant prizes and anyone can enter, even via the Ryedale Special Families website and every penny raised will go towards our appeal to help build new premises in Pickering. The draw will be made by Pickering Town Mayor Joan Lovejoy, at 12noon noon on Good Friday, March 29 at Birdgate Chocolatiers. Thank you to everyone who purchases a ticket and good luck."

Tickets can be bought either online at:

https://www.ryedalespecialfamilies.org.uk/.../giant.../ or at Aquarian Hair Design, Television House Ltd., Shelagh's Beauty by Appointment, The Black Swan, The Sun Inn, Pickering and Anna Hemmingfield hairdressing in Thornton Dale.