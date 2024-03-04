The company, which employs 90 in Sherburn-in-Elmet, made heavy duty concrete anchors for the Herring Bridge, to hold the bridge’s lifting, holding and lowering machinery in place.

This involved manufacturing the world’s largest ever mechanical anchors of their kind, the largest of which were 1.45m metres in length. These were installed deep into the concrete that houses the bridge’s machinery at either side of the River Yare.

Paul Papworth, EJOT UK’s anchoring specialist said: “The bridge is a feat of engineering given that twin bascule bridges of this kind are relatively rare in the UK, with each leaf weighing an estimated 192 tonnes. And the machinery used to operate the bridge is also so powerful that it is can open and close within 90 seconds, and it can do this more than twenty times every day.”

The twin bascule bridge carries the busy A47 dual-carriageway to provide easier access to Great Yarmouth’s docks, and it is expected to be an important catalyst for growth in the region’s economy.

For more, go to: www.ejot.co.uk/Third_River_Crossing.