North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened in Gowthorpe in Selby town centre between 10.45pm on Friday, February 16 and midnight on February 17.

The force said the man was admitted to hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said it is appealing for information.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, between 5'11" and 6'0" in height with dark hair and he was wearing a white shirt.

“There were several other men who were in company with the suspect who also witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email nicola.knowles@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Nicola Knowles.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240029713 when passing information.