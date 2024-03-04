Harrogate man Carl Darren Briggs, 43, was also given two-year extended period on licence and he has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

North Yorkshire Police say Briggs’ crimes were reported to them in June 2021 after the victim confided in family members and he was arrested shortly after.

He was the subject of an extensive investigation by North Yorkshire Police, with evidence presented to York Crown Court during a three-day trial.

The jury heard how the victim only realised that Briggs’ actions were wrong after learning about the human body in school.

Prior to the court case, the brave victim said in her victim personal statement: “I no longer feel good about myself, do not like the way I look, or feel nice in anything I wear. I feel different, cannot explain to my friends why I do not want to be around them, or why I cry without anything being said to me.

“I just want to feel happy about myself, and my family to be happy, but it will not be because everything has changed. I have changed since this terrible ordeal, and I feel that I will never be the same person again.”

In her own statement, the victim’s mother describes how she cannot sleep at night, how she lies awake going over and over in her mind about what happened and how she feels like she “missed everything”.

She said: “This is a living nightmare that I will deal with for the rest of my life.”

Led by North Yorkshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, evidence was gathered from victim interviews and statements, disclosures made to counsellors, and examination of digital devices.

This work culminated in three charges being brought against Briggs: Two counts of rape of a child under 13 years Sexual assault on a child under 13 years by touching He denied all charges but was found guilty of these offences by a jury and sentenced on Friday (March 1).

Following the sentencing, the officer who led the investigation Detective Constable Rebecca Prentice, said: “The victim in this case has showed immense strength and bravery at such a young age, not only in reporting the horrific abuse she endured but to seeing through the lengthy investigation and court case.

“I commend her dignity, tenacity and determination in coming forward and thank her for helping to bring her perpetrator to justice.

“Without her, the case would not have been successful.

“She has suffered in silence for many years but hopefully the outcome at court will bring both her, and her family, some closure now that Briggs is behind bars.”

You can report rape or sexual assault, including non-recent incidents, to North Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101.

There are also a range of places to get support, advice and medical help if you are the victim of rape or sexual assault. You can speak to these organisations in confidence and what you tell them won't be shared with the police unless you ask for it to be.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org