All lanes of a motorway in North Yorkshire have been reopened after a crash which involved a tanker.
National Highways Yorkshire said vehicles involved in the earlier collision on the A1(M) southbound between J45 and J44 have now been recovered from the scene.
The agency said all lanes have been reopened with residual delays of 15 minutes in the area.
The vehicles involved in the earlier collision on the #A1M southbound between J45 #BostonSpa #Collingham and J44 #A64 #Tadcaster have now been recovered from the scene. All lanes have been reopened with residual delays of 15 minutes in the area. pic.twitter.com/M37adkgZlu— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) March 4, 2024
