McIntyre is currently on his Macnificent 2023/24 World Tour which has already seen him play dates in Oxford, Bournemouth, Cardiff and Brighton.

The London-born comedian - who is also known for shows including Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel on the BBC - was set to appear at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton on Monday (March 4) night but has been forced to cancel.

This marks his second rescheduled show of his Macnificent World Tour after McIntyre missed a night in Plymouth last week due to "illness".

Due to illness Michael is sadly unable to perform tonight's show (Thu 29 Feb) at Plymouth Pavilions. The show will be rescheduled to a later date to be announced soon. If you are unable to make the new date you will be entitled to a refund. We are sorry for any inconvenience. — Michael McIntyre (@McInTweet) February 29, 2024

Michael McIntyre cancels UK gig after undergoing operation

McIntyre and his team revealed late on Sunday (March 3) he has been in hospital to undergo an operation to remove kidney stones and as a result has been forced to cancel his Southampton show on Monday night.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) McIntyre and his team said: "We regret to inform customers that Michael McIntyre will be unable to perform on Monday 4 March at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.

“Unfortunately, Michael has had an operation to remove kidney stones.

“The show will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly. Tickets will remain valid for the new date.

"If you are unable to make the new date you will be entitled to a refund. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Fans issue "get well soon" messages to Michael McIntyre after operation

Fans took to the post on X to pass on their well wishes to the comedian.

One fan commented: "Get well soon Michael do you know if you’ll be well enough for Nottingham at the weekend?"

Another added: "Ouch! I had kidney stones a few years ago, more painful than giving birth twice hoping Michael is on the mend."

A third person said: "I’m sure there will be some comedy content in this for you. Get well soon."

While another user on X replied: "Get better soon lovely! Sending you all my love and healing vibes you way!"

Will other dates of Michael McIntyre's Macnificent World Tour be affected?





McIntyre is only part way through his Macnificent World Tour and is still scheduled to play dates across the UK, Northern Ireland and Europe including in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Liverpool.

He is due to play three nights at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from Friday to Sunday (March 8 to 10) which is his next leg of the tour.

Fans have been asking on X if he will be well enough by Friday to perform but there has been no word from McIntyre or his team at the time of publication as to whether any other shows will be impacted by his operation.