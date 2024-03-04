North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to the A66 at Ravensworth near Richmond at 8.14pm last night (March 3).

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Richmond and Colburn responded to reports of a man. aged 32, trapped in a VW Golf, after it had collided with a hedge.

“Crews used a reciprocating saw to make space to enable the crews to walk the man out of the vehicle, and to the awaiting road ambulance, to be taken to hospital with injuries to his arm, shoulder and collar bone.”