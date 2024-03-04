North Yorkshire Police said this morning (March 5) that Lilly, 17, from York has been located.

AN urgent appeal has gone out for help to try and find a missing York girl.

North Yorkshire Police are urgently searching for Lily, 17, missing from York.

She was reported missing just before 9pm on Sunday (March 3) after she failed to return home from visiting shops.

A police spokesman said: “Following enquiries, it is believed Lilly is likely to be with her best friend Holly, 16, who has also been reported as missing from Pontefract in West Yorkshire.

“While enquiries are continuing in their home areas, it believed the girls may have headed to Bradford.

“Lilly is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, brown hair past her shoulders, slim build, brown eyes and piercings on her nose and under her bottom lip.

“She was last seen wearing a grey fake-fur jacket, black leggings and black and white Converse trainers.”

Holly, 16, who has also been reported as missing from Pontefract in West Yorkshire (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

If you have seen either Lilly or Holly or know where they are, please call the police immediately on 999 to ensure they are safe.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240039158 when providing details.