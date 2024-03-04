POLICE in York are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
North Yorkshire Police say Keira was last seen at home at about 1.30pm on Sunday (March 3).
Read next:
- Urgent appeal for missing York girl
- Knife crime campaigner drops in at York school
- York slip road set to close for more than a month
A police spokesman said: “Her concerned family reported her missing at 10.45pm after she failed to return and was no longer contactable by text or social media.
“Following enquiries, police believe she has travelled by train to Blackpool.
“She also has links in Preston, Bradford and Leeds.”
Keira is described as white, long straight blonde hair, 5ft 2in tall with a slim build.
She was last seen wearing a khaki hooded top, black leggings and black Mallet shoes with gold heels.
Please report any sightings or information about Keira’s whereabouts immediately on 999 quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240039212.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article