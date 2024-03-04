North Yorkshire Police say Keira was last seen at home at about 1.30pm on Sunday (March 3).

A police spokesman said: “Her concerned family reported her missing at 10.45pm after she failed to return and was no longer contactable by text or social media.

“Following enquiries, police believe she has travelled by train to Blackpool.

“She also has links in Preston, Bradford and Leeds.”

Keira is described as white, long straight blonde hair, 5ft 2in tall with a slim build.

She was last seen wearing a khaki hooded top, black leggings and black Mallet shoes with gold heels.

Please report any sightings or information about Keira’s whereabouts immediately on 999 quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240039212.