Fearsome wookiee warriors toting huge blasters rubbed shoulders with white helmeted Imperial guards and youngsters resembling characters from Japanese animé.

There were a few superheroes thrown in for good measure – and a fair sprinkling of Transformers.

This was, of course, York Comic Con.

And despite the fearsome array of cosmic weaponry on display throughout the day on Sunday, the various denizens of the Galactic margins all got along spiffingly. Because the guns - whisper it - weren’t real.

Imperial guards on patrol at Knavesmire today (Image: Lisa Young)

As Unleashed Events, who organised the day, put it: “Simulated or costume weapons are allowed as a part of your costume. No functional weapons are allowed.”

Amateur photographer Lisa Young of The Press Camera Club – a fan of TV series Supernatural - went along as she does to every comic con event.

And she could testify that it was all wonderfully good-natured – as usual.

Captain America (and British sidekick) at Knavesmire today for York Comic Con (Image: Lisa Young)

She avoided dressing up in a costume herself, she admitted. “I just took photos – it’s much easier.”

But she enjoyed the sheer breadth and imagination of the costumes that other visitors had come in.

“It is so much fun – and it is just such a nice atmosphere, so relaxed,” she said.

“Nobody minds you taking their photo. I always ask – and they’re always very happy.”

A Transformer striking a classic pose (Image: Lisa Young)

Lisa, from Clifton Moor, went with her ‘long-suffering husband’, as she usually does. “We go every time – and there are a number of faces now that I recognise.”

One of her favourite photos was the scowling – OK, gently smiling - wookiee Chewbacca, who posed for her sporting a massive (fake) blaster.

Knavesmire transformed into a 'Galactic outpost far, far away' for York Comic Con (Image: Lisa Young)

She also photographed a couple of Transformers, a selection of superheroes - including a Captain America – and a couple of other odd-looking space-age creatures.

And then she stumbled across a group of brightly-costumed young people who seemed to be acting the part of characters from Japanese animé.

'Group photo! group photo!' yelled this group of young Japanese animé fans (Image: Lisa Young)

“I don’t really know what they were,” Lisa admitted. “But when they saw me with my camera they said ‘Group photo! Group photo!’. They were just really fun and giggly.”

The Comic Con generally heads to Knavesmire twice a year, with an event in the summer and then one (this one) in winter.

The next event should be rolling around in August or September, Lisa thinks.

If you’re a fan of sci-fi or superheroes – or even Japanese animé – make sure you don’t miss it…