The programme, which goes out on BBC1 at 1.15pm, was filmed at sea on board the Scarborough RNLI’s £2.5m Shannon lifeboat Frederick William Plaxton.

The broadcast comes as the RNLI prepares to celebrate 200 years of saving lives at sea –all funded by voluntary public donations.

Scarborough RNLI lifeboat station was founded in 1801 and since then its crews have launched the lifeboats 1,783 times and saved 583 lives.

This afternoon’s programme showcases the lifesaving operation from the station’s new state-of-the-art lifeboathouse which opened in November 2016.

During filming, the Rev Kate Bottley interviewed crew members to find out what inspires them to give up their time to save others.

Before launching Scarborough's Shannon lifeboat The Rev Canon Kate Bottley, centre, donned RNLI crew kit in the dry room. (Image: RNLI)

Those to go in front of the camera include Coxswain Lee Marton and volunteer Rudi Barman. The station’s Chaplain Rev Pam Jennings, meanwhile, spoke of the role faith plays at Scarborough RNLI.

Scarborough Lifeboat Station coxswain Lee Matron said: ‘It was a pleasure to host the Songs of Praise crew and show them around our Shannon Lifeboat in the bay.

“The RNLI has been saving lives for 200 years; we’re the latest generation carrying on the lifesaving work which has been carried out by many generations before us and it was good to showcase what we do for the songs of praise audience’.

Also featured is Donna Loveland, whose brother Andrew McGeowan, died aged 32 after going into the sea to try and save his dog Arnold in February 2015.

She tells how tragedy inspired her to establish the Andrew McGeowan Legacy Fund, which now pays for the RNLI to put on a series of Swim Safe water safety lessons for children each summer in the North Bay.

The Family’s lifesaving legacy continues further with their brother Pete McGeowan now the station’s mechanic.

There are hymns from St Mary’s Church in Scarborough including a version of Eternal Father Strong to Save which features a special new verse dedicated to lifeboat crews.

Up on the Northumberland coast, meanwhile, the show also follows Kate as she explores the importance of faith to Grace Darling, whose involvement in a courageous sea rescue in 1838 launched her to national fame and made her an icon of the RNLI.

Founded in a London tavern on 4 March 1824 following an appeal from Sir William Hillary, who lived on the Isle of Man and witnessed many shipwrecks, the RNLI has continued saving lives at sea throughout the tests of its history, including tragic disasters, funding challenges and two World Wars.

Two centuries have seen vast developments in the lifeboats and kit used by the charity’s lifesavers – from the early oar-powered vessels to today’s technology-packed boats, which are now built in-house by the charity; and from the rudimentary cork lifejackets of the 1850s to the full protective kit each crew member is now issued with.

Songs of Praise producer Isabel Popple prepares for filming and questions about faith with Scarborough RNLI Station chaplain Pam Jennings (Image: RNLI)

The RNLI’s lifesaving reach and remit has also developed over the course of 200 years. Today, it operates 238 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland, including four on the River Thames, and has seasonal lifeguards on over 240 lifeguarded beaches around the UK. It designs and builds its own lifeboats and runs domestic and international water safety programmes.

While much has changed in 200 years, two things have remained the same – the charity’s dependence on volunteers, who give their time and commitment to save others, and the voluntary contributions from the public which have funded the service for the past two centuries.

The episode can be viewed from this link afterwards: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001x0w1