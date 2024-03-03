Fire crews responded to an unidentified address in York just before 6.30pm last night and were able to release him.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “A crew from York responded to reports of a male, aged 83 years old, stuck in a lift, following a power cut.

“Crews gained access to the lift using small tools and the male was released unharmed.”

About 80 properties in the South Bank area of York were left without power for several hours last night following a power cut.