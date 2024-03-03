EMERGENCY services were at the scene of a crash on the A171 high on the North York Moors at Ugthorpe near Whitby earlier today.

The crash, which happened at 6.32 this morning, is believed to have involved only a single vehicle.

AA Roadwatch said the road was closed in both directions between the B1266 High street and the Ugthorpe turn-off for some time.

The site of this morning's crash, on the A171 near Ugthorpe (Image: AA Traffic News)

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “A crew from Lythe responded to a report of a road traffic collision, involving one vehicle."