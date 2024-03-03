EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash on the A171 high on the North York Moors at Ugthorpe near Whitby.
The crash, which happened at 6.32 this morning, is believed to involve only a single vehicle.
AA Roadwatch says the road is closed in both directions between the B1266 High street and the Ugthorpe turn-off.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “A crew from Lythe responded to a report of a road traffic collision, involving one vehicle.
“This incident is currently ongoing.”
