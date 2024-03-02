About 80 properties in the South Bank area of York are without power this evening.
Northern Powergrid says the loss of power is due to an ‘unexpected problem’ with cables or other equipment.
A spokesperson for the company said: “We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on.”
