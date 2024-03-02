FIREFIGHTERS rushed to a York home this morning, after reports a washing machine had caught fire.

Fire crews from both York and Acomb responded to the unidentified address at just after 11am.

“Crews from York and Acomb attended reports of a washing machine smouldering inside a residential property,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

“Crews extinguished the smoke using a foam extinguisher and ventilated the property. The washing machine was removed from the property to make it safe.”