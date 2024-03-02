The Bar Convent was at one time a ‘secret’ convent operating a pioneering school for girls.

Fairfax House, meanwhile, once belonged to one of York’s most prominent Catholic families – and ‘secret’ Catholic symbols are incorporated into some of the house’s ornate plasterwork.

A joint exhibition launching at both houses today - Two Houses, One Story: York’s Forgotten Women’ - explores how Catholic women navigated their faith during an 'era of persecution and suspicion', and how some were linked to dangerous underground activity which ultimately aided the survival of the Catholic faith in York.

The joint exhibition, which runs until April 27, has been launched to mark International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

The exhibitions include recently discovered documents, beautiful portraits and intriguing artefacts that give new insight into the day-to-day lives of these 'exceptional local women'.

Two Houses, One Story: York’s Forgotten Women: new exhibition opens at York's Bar Convent and Fairfax House (Image: Supplied)

At the Bar Convent, you’ll be able to find out about the early years of the Fairfax daughters who attended the school, how and why their grandmother Lady Hungate lived at the house for 29 years and the significance and legacy of this alliance.

At Fairfax House, meanwhile, you be able to learn more about the limited life choices a woman like Ann Fairfax faced in the eighteenth century.

You'll also discover more about the Catholic networks in the city and how this clandestine community supported each other.

Dr Hannah Thomas, special collections manager at Bar Convent in York (Image: Bar Convent)

The exhibition at each house is designed to complement and enhance that at the other.

Dr Hannah Thomas, Special Collections Manager at the Bar Convent, said: “The histories of the Bar Convent and Fairfax House are so closely intertwined that a joint exhibition such as this makes perfect sense.

“Not many people are aware of the links between the houses but both Anne and Mary Fairfax attended the school here and Lady Hungate lived here with the sisters for 29 years!

“This exhibition gives us a fantastic opportunity to explore and share this exciting little-known narrative with the public and to work with the incredible team at Fairfax House.”

Sarah Burnage, Curator at Fairfax House, added: “We are delighted to be working with our friends at the Bar Convent on this joint venture.

“The exhibition tells the story of women living in York in the eighteenth-century and offers a fascinating glimpse into the little known world of Catholicism in York”.

Sarah Burnage at Fairfax House (Image: Frank Dwyer)

Each exhibition is enhanced by the other and visitors to one house receive a 30 per cent discount on admission to the other with proof of receipt.

Two Houses, One Story: York’s Forgotten Women’ runs at the Bar Convent and Fairfax House from today until April 27.