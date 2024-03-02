Seth Martin, 31, was last seen at his home address in the Clifton area at about 9am on Saturday, February 24.

North Yorkshire Police have been searching the River Ouse after a report of a man in the water near Clifton Ings on the afternoon he was last seen.

In a statement released to The Press today, Mr Martin’s family said they were ‘distraught and desperate after a week of uncertainty since his disappearance.”

They added: “Despite local efforts, Spanish authority and institutions have not yet participated in the investigation or provided assistance.

“Seth’s family urgently calls on the Spanish authorities and institutions to join the investigation and provide the necessary support at this critical time.”

Mr Martin’s brother, Juan, said he had been in daily contact with North Yorkshire Police, most recently this morning.

He said police had told him they were continuing to search in and around the river.

But he said Spanish authorities had access to advanced technology which could be used to help in the search.

“Spain has to be involved,” he said.

Seth is described as around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with a tanned complexion. He has brown hair, a moustache and several tattoos including the words ‘Queen Mother’ in Spanish on his left wrist.

He was last seen wearing blue pyjama bottoms and a striped top although he may have changed clothes since the last sighting, police say.

His family describe him as a person who ‘loves life and is loved by many’.

In their statement today they urged anyone who might have relevant information about him to contact North Yorkshire Police.

“At this difficult time, Seth’s family looks forward to his soon return and thanks all those who can help in the search for their loved one,” the family statement said.

How to report information

Anyone with information that could help police find Seth should email sophie.law@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, dial 999.

Quote police reference number 12240034219 when providing any information.