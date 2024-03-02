The Rose & Crown at Sutton-on Forest is being marketed by York-based estate agent Barry Crux & Co for £595,000.

Alternatively, it is available to rent for £45,000 a year.

Locals were jubilant back in 2016 when the Rose & Crown – the village’s last remaining pub – seemed to have been saved.

Villagers had set up a Community Interest Company and raised £30,000 to help a former member of staff re-open the pub.

But according to Companies House, ‘Rose and Crown Sutton Ltd’ was voluntarily wound up in June 2022.

The pub is now closed.

The estate agent’s details say the pub consists of a lounge bar, dining room, inner dining area, conservatory, catering kitchen and large beer garden, with a sitting room and three bedrooms upstairs.

Dining room at the Rose & Crown, Sutton-on-Forest (Image: Barry Crux & Co)

“The Rose & Crown is situated in the picturesque village of Sutton on the Forest which is about 8 miles to the North of York,” the estate agent particulars say.

“This area is entirely rural and one of the most affluent parts of York.

“The Rose & Crown stands in the heart of the village and is easily found, being in a prominent position. It stands well on the village street and has the benefit of a car park and lawned Beer Garden to the rear.

“The business is able to draw in customers from a wide area and benefits from spacious trading accommodation, together with lovely outside space.”

Beer garden at the Rose & Crown, Sutton-on-Forest (Image: Barry Crux and Co)

The pub is on the market for £595,000 – or at an annual rent of £45,000.

Barry Crux and Co admits the photos which accompany its particulars show the pub when it was open.

“It is now closed. All of the loose fixtures and fittings have been removed with the exception of some catering items in the kitchen,” the details say.

“Therefore the property will be sold on an ‘as seen’ basis.”