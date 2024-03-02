Yes, you guessed it - Comic-Con returns to Knavesmire tomorrow for a winter event billed as ‘a day out for geeks of all ages’.

A similar extravaganza in August 2023 was held on all six floors of the Knavesmire stand and proved massively popular.

Among the big draws tomorrow is expected to be actor Jamie Bamber – best known as Captain Lee ‘Apollo’ Adama in Battlestar Galactica – and Hattie Hayridge, the beloved ship computer ‘Holly’ from cult classic Red Dwarf.

Jamie Bamber (Image: Supplied)

Paul Blake - known to Star Wars fans as Greedo, the infamous bounty hunter - is also expected to make an appearance.

But the real fun, as ever, will be the myriad of weird and wonderful costumes on display.

‘Can I come in costume’ goes one of the questions on an FAQ page hosted by Comic-Con organiser Unleashed Events.

The answer is unequivocal.

“YES! Part of these events is that you can come along in anything you feel comfortable in. We also have a costume competition for all ages at every event, so please do come along in your best costume!”

It's the costumes that are the fun... (Image: Supplied)

As long as it’s safe and legal, that is.

“All costume props must be cosplay safe,” Unleashed Events says. “If we feel your prop is not cosplay safe you may be refused entry.

“Simulated or costume weapons are allowed as a part of your costume. No functional weapons are allowed.”

No real invasion, then. Just good-hearted good fun for those 'geeks of all ages'.

York Comic-Con runs at Knavesmire tomorrow from 11am-5pm. Tickets £12, payable on the door from 11am