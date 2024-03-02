The annual awards ceremony will see the likes of Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and Raye perform this year.

But which artist has won the most BRIT Awards to date?

Who has won the most BRIT Awards?





Robbie Williams is the artist that holds the record for the most BRIT Awards won.

Robbie Williams has won 18 BRIT Awards (Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

The 50-year-old singer has collected 18 prizes at the awards both as a solo artist and part of Take That, with the most recent win in November 2017 when he collected the Brits Icon Award.

And this year, Raye is stepping into Saturday’s event at the O2 Arena with the most nominations of an artist in one year after receiving seven nods.

The record of six Brit nominations in any single year was previously held by animated band Gorillaz, singer Craig David and Williams.

Raye took home an early win with the songwriter of the year award earlier in the week.

The BRIT Awards has seen some more milestones including Irish band U2 which has been given seven gongs.

The band was also honoured for outstanding contribution to music.

Currently, the acid jazz band Jamiroquai have continued to be nominated numerous times for Brits but have never walked away with a win.

They have secured 15 nods with the last for British dance act in 2003 when the Sugababes took home the prize.

According to Guinness Book of Records, Joss Stone is the youngest recipient of a solo Brit award.

She took the Best British Female and British Urban Act awards in 2005 when she was 17 years old.

David Bowie was the first posthumous winner of British Male Solo Artist and album of the year in the Brits’ history in 2017.

His final album Blackstar was released just two days before his death after he died aged 69 in 2016.

Bowie had previously become the oldest star ever to win a competitive Brit Award in 2014 after he was given the best British male prize.