Most of us will have known someone who sadly died during this difficult time across the nation.

Almost one in two (47%) bereaved adults are still coming to terms with pandemic grief, according to the charity's research.

This year, Marie Curie is encouraging everyone “to take part in a minute's silence, share the name of who you’re remembering on the day and plan a reflective event or activity.”

When is the Covid National Day of Reflection?





On Sunday 3 March 2024, let’s come together for our fourth annual #DayofReflection.



On Sunday 3 March 2024, let's come together for our fourth annual #DayofReflection.

The charity said: “The anniversary of the first UK lockdown, March 23, marked the inaugural Day of Reflection in 2021.

“This year it moves to the new date of March 3, in line with the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration's recommendation.

“The day is held each year to remember the people who died during the pandemic, and to show support for those who were bereaved.”

Will there be a minute's silence on the Covid National Day of Reflection?





Marie Curie is calling on the public to observe a minute's silence on Sunday at midday (12pm).

The ‘end of life’ charity cares for people with any illness they are likely to die from.



This includes dementia, motor neurone disease and advanced cancer, and hospice and hospice care at home staff who cared for people with COVID-19.

During the first wave of the pandemic, Marie Curie scaled up its bereavement support in response to the increased need it saw across the UK.

Jane Murray, bereavement services manager at Marie Curie said: “The pandemic was a devastating time of loss where people's normal traditions and death rituals couldn't take place or were altered in some way.

“For a great many, this made their grief either delayed or more complicated and put millions at risk of needing formal grief counselling.

“Today, that sad legacy continues. We still support new clients who were impacted by the pandemic, and I predict this will continue for years to come.”