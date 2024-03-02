First launched in 1977, the awards “celebrate not just the biggest successes in music but also operate as an important platform to introduce and promote new talent.”

But as we await to see who arrives first on the red carpet to show off their dazzling outfits, who is performing at The Brit Awards this year and how can you watch along at home? This is all you need to know.

How to watch The BRIT Awards 2024 on TV tonight – what time is it on?





who will take @MastercardUK Album of the Year for #BRITs 2024?

This year’s BRIT Awards will be on ITV1 and ITVX tonight at 8.30pm from The O2 Arena in London.

Viewers outside the UK will be able to watch on YouTube here.

Who is performing at The Brit Awards 2024?





There will be eight of the biggest names in music performing at The Brit Awards 2024, such as:

Dua Lipa – the six-time BRIT winner will return to the stage after last performing in 2021

Raye – the 26-year-old has been nominated an impressive seven times this year including Pop Act, R&B Act and Best New Artist

Kylie Minogue – the pop icon will also receive the Global Icon Award

Jungle - nominated for their first ever BRIT Award in Group of the Year

Rema - nominated for International Song of the Year with ‘Calm Down’

Becky Hill x Chase & Status - winners of Producer of the Year will join the line-up

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – previous BRIT Award winners will perform together for the first time at the show.

Tate McRae – the Canadian star will be the final act of the evening

Who is hosting The Brit Awards 2024?





Strictly Come Dancing’s Clara Amfo, Love Island’s Maya Jama and Capital FM’s Roman Kemp will present the Brit Awards.

The three broadcasters have each been at the helm of some of the UK’s best-loved TV and radio shows, have interviewed the biggest names in music and entertainment, as well as being at the fore of British popular culture.

Together, they hosted The BRITs Red Carpet show for ITV2 last year and will now take centre stage on the main BRITs show.

Who won The Brit Award for Songwriter of the Year 2024?





Raye was named 2024’s Songwriter of the Year by The BRIT Awards ahead of tonight’s ceremony.

The award which began in 2022, has previously been won by Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran and British record producer Kid Harpoon, who worked with Harry Styles on the album Harry’s House.

Raye said she was “so honoured and blown away” to be receiving her first BRIT Award.

“I will treasure this trophy very much,” the London-born musician added.

“I am so grateful to be recognised as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician, and I’m very grateful to those who voted for me to have this award.”

Raye released her debut solo album My 21st Century Blues in February last year.