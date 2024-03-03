This includes eye tests which people are recommended to have every two years.

But as they usually cost anywhere between around £20-£30, some may struggle to pay for eye examinations for the whole family.

However, did you know you could be eligible for a free eye test on the NHS? Let’s take a look at who this could include.

How do I know if I am entitled to a free NHS eye test?





You can check to see if you are entitled to a free NHS-funded eye test here.

There are various factors which mean your next visit to the opticians could be free of charge.

This can include the likes of your age, medical conditions and if you receive benefits and Universal Credit to name a few.

The NHS says you might be able to get a free NHS sight test if you:

are under 16

are 16, 17 or 18 and in full-time education (this includes being taught full-time at a school, college, university or at home)

are 60 or over

are registered as partially sighted or blind

have been diagnosed with diabetes or glaucoma

are 40 or over and your mother, father, sibling or child has been diagnosed with glaucoma

have been advised by an eye doctor (ophthalmologist) that you're at risk of glaucoma

are a prisoner on leave from prison

are eligible for an NHS complex lens voucher – your optician can advise you about your entitlement

Do you think you're entitled to a free NHS eye test? Find out now (Image: Getty)

You could also be eligible if you or your partner (including civil partner) receive, or you're under the age of 20 and the dependant of someone receiving:

Income Support

Income-based Employment and Support Allowance

Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance

Pension Credit Guarantee Credit

Universal Credit and meet the criteria

What is high cholesterol?





Recommended reading:

The same goes if you are entitled to or are named on:

a valid NHS tax credit exemption certificate (if you do not have a certificate, you can show your award notice), you qualify if you get Child Tax Credits, Working Tax Credits with a disability element (or both), and have income for tax credit purposes of £15,276 or less

a valid NHS certificate for full help with health costs (HC2)

The NHS adds: “People named on an NHS certificate for partial help with health costs (HC3) may also get help with the cost of a private sight test.”

You can find out more information about free eye tests on the NHS including optical vouchers for help towards the cost of your glasses or contact lenses on the NHS website.